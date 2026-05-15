THE SILVER THREAD
Hello - how are you all?
I'm so looking forward to sharing The Silver Thread with you. Publication day is next week - 21st May 2026. It's a story I loved researching, one which will sweep you away to nineteenth century London and the birth of Liberty, to Belle Epoque Paris and Japan.
It's a story full of all I love - art, fashion, design, travel and a host of characters I hope you will enjoy, including cameos from real life artists and writers like Oscar Wilde and the Impressionists.
You can preorder from all good bookshops, and online. If you follow me on Instagram and Facebook, there's a chance to win a signed author copy at the moment, and some beautiful Monet themed gifts to tie in with the story - enter now!
Thank you for your support - early reviews and preorders make such a huge difference. If you'd like a signed bookplate posting to you, just let me know!
Happy reading.