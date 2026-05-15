



Hello - how are you all?





I'm so looking forward to sharing The Silver Thread with you. Publication day is next week - 21st May 2026. It's a story I loved researching, one which will sweep you away to nineteenth century London and the birth of Liberty, to Belle Epoque Paris and Japan.





It's a story full of all I love - art, fashion, design, travel and a host of characters I hope you will enjoy, including cameos from real life artists and writers like Oscar Wilde and the Impressionists.





You can preorder from all good bookshops, and online . If you follow me on Instagram and Facebook, there's a chance to win a signed author copy at the moment, and some beautiful Monet themed gifts to tie in with the story - enter now!









Thank you for your support - early reviews and preorders make such a huge difference. If you'd like a signed bookplate posting to you, just let me know!





Happy reading.



