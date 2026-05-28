



Hello - how are you all? As well as celebrating the launch of The Silver Thread this summer, it's also the fifteenth anniversary of my first novel coming out. Hard to believe that The Beauty Chorus has been around that long - and by coincidence I met the grandson of Sir Gerard d'Erlanger this week, a legendary figure from the Air Transport Auxiliary.





To celebrate the first five books, they've been reissued in summery jackets and are now available again in ebook and PB.





As a small thank you for all your support over the years, each of them will be free for a limited time over the next few weeks. Do download your ebook here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B088Y8VPFJ/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A3H0XO81C93IOE&psc=1 and share with any historical fiction fans.





First up is Silent Music - is it ever too late for happily ever after?





Happy reading x