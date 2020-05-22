One Small Thing: Tim O'Kelly One Tree Books

One Small thing that is giving me joy in the Lockdown is my new electric bike - well it’s not that small but it is giving me a lot of joy.





I cycle to my bookshop every day which is a 10 mile round trip - then set off doing my book deliveries around Petersfield and beyond. I can combine work, exercise, and essential shopping in one go. The electric part is essential for those occasional hills when you are loaded up with a saddle bag of books.





It's a habit that I am determined to keep going after we are set free - both the going to work and the deliveries although I might avoid that one at the top of Buriton Hill….









One Tree Books in Petersfield was National Bookseller of the Year in 2010, and is celebrating 25 years in business. It's also the bookshop cafe I wrote my first novel in.





Their recommended reads are here.





You can order your next read from them here, or book a consultation with their in-house Book Doctor.



