Kindle Deal - The Silver Thread





How are you all? The UK is still sweltering in a heatwave, and Exmoor feels rather tropical. I'm just back from Love Stories &c festival in Manchester, where it was great to connect with readers and a host of wonderful writers.





Ahead of the publication of the new paperback (just look at this gorgeous cover Simon & Schuster created), The Silver Thread has been chosen for a Kindle deal. For a limited time you can add it to your summer reading pile for only 99p here.





What can you get for 99p these days? Not even a Flake 99. For way less than the price of a cup of coffee you can be transported away to London, Paris and Tokyo - a tale of three cities, two women and one hundred years.





Happyt reading x