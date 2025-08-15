







How are you all? Today is VJ Day, and a great time to be talking to Forthwrite about the women who served in WW2, and the little known women's histories which inspired my work. Many people all over the world are thinking of relatives who perhaps they were never lucky enough to meet, but whose service and sacrifice brought peace. In a world increasingly blighted by discord and conflict, it is more important than ever to remember them.









While I was going through the boxes of family photos for my cousin last month, I discovered that two of my relatives who served in WW2 were in Egypt at exactly the time of The Golden Hour. I know that one of these handsome fellows was later a POW. If you haven't read, or seen Flanagan's 'The Narrow Road ...' highly recommended - harrowing and beautiful.









Meanwhile, thank you to everyone who has been in touch about The Golden Hour. It is so wonderful hearing from people - everything from 'I can't believe you just made me cry in the middle of a flight' to 'I want to be an archaeologist'! These are the next events - it would be great to see you in Hampshire or Somerset.





I am really sorry, (so sorry), that you are still having difficulty getting hold of the paperback. It is unavailable in all good bookshops, as they say.





Yes, really. The Bookseller described it as a 'summer of discontent', where 'big books sink without trace' - an 'existential threat' with 'potential career ruining impact.' Deep joy.





Well, not my girls and not on my watch.





I imagine something like the huge warehouse at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, with my books in there somewhere. A friend said the other day, can't we just go in and get them?





Happy listening x