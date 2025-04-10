



Hello - how are you all? It's publication day! I'm so delighted to finally be able to introduce you to The Golden Hour. This is a book close to my heart, inspired by all the years I've lived and worked in the Middle East.





Set in 30s Cairo and 70s 'Paris of the East' Beirut, you'll find intrepid women archaeologists, bohemian expats, dazzling cabarets and desert adventure, plus sweeping romance. I have been so touched by the advance quotes from several of my favourite writers:





Last night we held a wonderful launch at Nomad Books in London, and celebrated with family and friends. Nomad was my 'local' where I began writing with a women's group which met in the basement travel section once a week back in the 90s. It felt like coming home last night, and I'm really grateful to Harriet and her team at the bookstore, and to Simon & Schuster for their generosity.





As I said last night, though there's one name on the book, there is a whole team behind it. I feel very lucky to have a great editor and agent, and a whole host of talented proof, copy editors, publicists, designers (did I mention the gorgeous foil glimmering on the hard back cover?). It feels great to be back, and this is just the beginning ...





If the book intrigues you, do check out their pages. Nomad have a few signed copies, which you can order here





Happy reading x







