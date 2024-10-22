







How are you all? It's autumn here on Exmoor, and the huge old gingko tree I can see from the library window is shedding its golden leaves. Feels like the perfect time to light the fire and settle down with a book to carry you away to warmer climes. I'm delighted to say:





Welcome to THE GOLDEN HOUR





This is a book close to my heart, which draws on my lifelong love of all things Ancient Egyptian, and my years living and working in the Middle East. I hope you'll love it. Even better, you can download your complimentary proof on Netgalley now!













From the publisher:





"The Golden Hour is an epic dual timeline story which interweaves glory-seeking desert archaeologists, priceless treasures, Nefertiti’s tomb and the decadent cabarets of WW2 Cairo with restless expat lives in bohemian Beirut.





Archaeologist Lucie Fitzgerald's mother is dying – she's also been lying. As her home, the 'Paris of the East', Beirut, teeters on the brink of war in the ‘70s, Polly has one last story to tell from her deathbed. It’s the story of her childhood best friend Juno and their life in 30s Cairo. Lucie travels home to be with her dying mother and discovers the truth about her family, Juno's work and their shared search for the greatest undiscovered tomb of all - Nefertiti's. From the cities to the deserts, this transporting and moving story of a lost generation transformed by war is a study of great love and sacrifice in all its forms.





The Golden Hour is the perfect novel for fans of Santa Montefiore, Lucinda Riley and Victoria Hislop."







Wonderfully escapist with beautifully drawn characters, stunning locations and an unashamedly romantic heart, The Golden Hour is a captivating story of female friendship, devastating tragedy and a long-buried secret coming into the light. If you love books by Dinah Jefferies or Santa Montefiore, you’ll adore Kate Lord Brown's The Golden Hour' – Hannah Richell 'The Golden Hour is an exquisite story of love and the enduring power of friendship. Kate Lord Brown’s writing is so evocative and immersive that I felt transported to faraway shores and stood beside her characters sharing their experiences rather than simply reading about them. The Golden Hour is pure gold' – Ruth Hogan

