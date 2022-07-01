Guest: Kate Forsyth - Discovering Crete

Crete is the birthplace of Zeus and the cradle of European civilization. Humans have lived on its shores for about 130,000 years, with waves of invaders over the years including the Romans, the Byzantine Empire, the Venetian Republic, and the Ottomans.





The Nazi invasion of May 1941 and the ensuing four years of German occupation are raw in

the Cretan memory. Farmers still plough up shells, and houses still bear the marks of

machine-gun bullets. Waiters ask us where we are from. When we say ‘Australia’ their eyes

light up. They all have a story of an Australian soldier shielding a child or hiding in a cellar.

They all have stories of Nazi atrocities. They don’t know that I am writing a novel about the

Crete during the war. When I tell them, they are exuberantly pleased. ‘Sometimes it feels as if

our war has been forgotten by the rest of the world’, they tell me. Even though Crete was the

first place that the Germans faced stout civilian opposition and the first time they suffered

significant German losses. Nearly four thousand Nazis died in the first three days. By the end

of the bitter and bloody 11-day battle, they had lost 7,000 men, over a third of their force.





From Chania we travel to Rethymnon, a beautiful little town of ancient churches and

mosques and narrow cobbled alleyways filled with shops and restaurants and tall, narrow

houses with doorknockers shaped like a woman’s hand. From here we will explore as much

of the island as we can.





Crete is dissected neatly in two by a series of towering mountains that remain snowy even in

summer. The northern half of the island faces Europe, and features wide sandy beaches, olive

groves, and the winding trellises of small vineyards. Fruit trees blossom profusely on the high

fertile plateaus, and every village has a stone church with a quaint belltower and old men

playing backgammon under the pollarded mulberry trees of the taverna.





The southern half of the island faces North Africa, and so is blasted by the hot red winds

from the desert. The mountains plunge straight down into the water, and every road is

narrow, winding and steep. Villages are tiny and far spaced, and the landscape so bare and

stony it is lunar. It is not a place to blow a tyre.





As we slowly navigate the hairpin-turns of the mountain road, which hugs the edge of a

plunging precipice, I experience vertigo for the first time in my life. Tiny roadside shrines at

every switchback only enhance the sense of danger. I wind down the window, and breathe

deeply of the crisp air, scented with the wild thyme that clings in every crack. When we stop

at a lookout, the only sound is the wind and the distant ting of a goat’s bell. Overhead I see a

griffon vulture soaring through the vast blue sky, its wings wider than a man is tall. This is a

wild, remote, ancient landscape, a place where it is easy to imagine gods and heroes once

lived.





We spend most of the day exploring the south coast, site of many a daring landing by Allied

undercover spies during the long occupation. We hike down steep rocky tracks to discover

tiny, deserted beaches where the water is so clear, you can see the shadows of birds flickering

across the sand fathoms below. We find a little taverna with views to the sea, and eat lamb

roasted with lemon and drizzled with tzatziki and – as always – a decanter of tsikoudia, the

clear, heady pomace brandy tourists call raki, even though it is nothing like the aniseed-

tasting Turkish drink.





The next day we go to the Palace of Knossos, near Heraklion. This is the key setting for my

novel The Crimson Thread, which is a 20 th century reimagining of the famous Minotaur in the Labyrinth myth which originated here. It is the earliest known Western palace complex, built 4,000 years ago, with high-rise buildings decorated with lively frescoes, a theatre for an

audience numbering in the hundreds, and flushing toilets. It was destroyed around 1450 BCE

by an earthquake thought to have caused by a volcanic eruption of the island of Santorini,

which lies to the north. For thousands of years it lay buried and forgotten, till it was

rediscovered in the early 1900s by the British archaeologist Sir Arthur Evans. He built a

house on a hill overlooking the palace ruins and named it the Villa Ariadne, after the mistress

of the labyrinth who gave Theseus a spool of red thread so that he could find his way free of

the labyrinth after killing the minotaur. After the Nazi invasion of May 1941, the villa

became the headquarters of the German divisional commander. When Sir Arthur heard the

news, he suffered a heart attack and died a few weeks later.





Sir Arthur controversially rebuilt many of the palace buildings, using modern materials such

as steel and concrete, a move which horrifies modern archaeologists but does help tourists

like me imagine what the ancient city may have looked like. The lower chambers, with its

vivid frescoes, stone bath and alabaster throne, are particularly evocative.





In Crete, the mythological past is ever-present. It is seen in the mountain behind Knossos

where Zeus is said to be sleeping, and in the labyrinthine ruins of the ancient palace with its

broken frescoes of bull-leapers and dancers, and in the fascinating figurines of goddesses

with snakes writhing up their arms. My novel The Crimson Thread takes this mythological

past and weaves it through a story of courage, heroism, and love set during the desperate days