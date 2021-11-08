Children In Read 2021





How are you all? It's feeling cold and autumnal up on Exmoor, with dark misty mornings and nights reading by the fire with the dogs. Autumn in the UK always means Children In Need - each year funds are raised for the most vulnerable people, and this year I'm glad to support the Authors' and Illustrators' Auction, Children In Read, again.





If you click here you can see hundreds of lots from your favourite writers, including lot 153 - I'll send two signed copies of the new books published this year anywhere in the world.





Happy bidding - it's all for a great cause.















