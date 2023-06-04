Write, Read, Retreat

The new book is an epic twin-timeline story which interweaves the desert explorers, priceless treasures and decadent cabarets of WW2 Cairo with the restless hearts of expat lives in bohemian 70s Beirut . Archaeologist Lucie's mother is dying - she's also been lying. As her home, the 'Paris of the East', Beirut , teeters on the brink of war, Polly has one last story to tell, of her best friend Juno and their life in 30s Cairo . Lucie must discover the truth about Juno's work and their shared search for the greatest undiscovered tomb of all - Nefertiti's.

I've loved writing it, going back to books on Egyptology I've had since school. Now, all the research is packed away and the final polish of the manuscript is almost done. I can't wait to introduce you to Lucie, Polly and Juno.

On the last morning at Moniack, I read this in a letter from a HD, a poet, to her lover: 'Build our house upon a rock. Your rock (as mine) is creating and imaginative work ... don't let the outside world hurt you.' It's good advice. Carve out a place for your writing. Find a group of friends to write with. Set your work on strong foundations.

And if you get the chance to visit Moniack, go.

Happy writing.

www.moniackmhor.org.uk





