Publication Day!
How are you all? After months stuck at home it is so lovely to be out in the sunshine, and today a trip up to the coast and Dunster Castle to celebrate publication of 'A Summer at the Castle'. Exmoor looks beautiful at the moment - the winding road up to the sea from us is cloaked in shifting light, tree tunnels arcing over you as you drive. Dunster is a beautiful place with the castle perched high on the hill above the main street. In winter there's a candlelit parade with flaming torches - magical and pagan in feel. Today, bathed in sunshine with the birds singing in the trees the old castle felt very welcoming. Where better to launch a giveaway - to win a signed copy, one of my favourite National Trust bookmarks and a bar of their great chocolate (the book is all about food, after all), just comment below, or head over to Twitter and Instagram - RT, Regram or tag a friend. I'll pick two winners on Sunday.
Here's a little about the book:
Scandal, secrets and strawberries.
A recipe for disaster...
Every summer, Diana Hughes organises a famous baking competition at her beautiful castle in the south west of
Through the week I'm delighted to be guesting at some great book blogs, so do follow along and join in the fun. Today I'm over with Janet at From First Page to Last with an exclusive short story featuring Diana, owner of the castle.
Happy reading!
