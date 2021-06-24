Publication Day!

How are you all?

After months stuck at home it is so lovely to be out in the sunshine, and today a trip up to the coast and Dunster Castle to celebrate publication of 'A Summer at the Castle'. Exmoor looks beautiful at the moment - the winding road up to the sea from us is cloaked in shifting light, tree tunnels arcing over you as you drive. Dunster is a beautiful place with the castle perched high on the hill above the main street. In winter there's a candlelit parade with flaming torches - magical and pagan in feel. Today, bathed in sunshine with the birds singing in the trees the old castle felt very welcoming.

Where better to launch a giveaway - to win a signed copy, one of my favourite National Trust bookmarks and a bar of their great chocolate (the book is all about food, after all), just comment below, or head over to Twitter and Instagram - RT, Regram or tag a friend. I'll pick two winners on Sunday.