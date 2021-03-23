JEWELS: Leila Aboulela

As a child, on special occasions, I used to wear brooches pinned to my chest. These brooches were designed especially for little girls. I can remember a flower, an elephant and an ice cream cone. I still have in my possession a bird perched on a branch and my favourite the winking cat. In the tradition of cartoons, the bird has an enlarged head and a smaller body. The head is in gold and the body turquoise. The ruby eye, one only because the bird is looking sideways, is fringed with a spray of diamond dust for an eyebrow. The bird’s golden toes are curled around the arch of a gold branch. One of its wings holds a flower whose centre is turquoise and its petals tiny pearls. As an adult I can see now that the bird is more exquisite than the cat which lost one side of its whiskers over time. But the cat was my favourite. Similarly designed to the bird, it was bigger and heavier. When I wore it, the turquoise belly was a pleasure to stroke. The cat’s luxuriant tail was a pillow that it could sit on. And best of all it looked straight at me and winked.



Made with gold, flecks of diamonds and precious stones, these childhood pieces of jewellery, often gifts, were valuable and though too young to fully understand this, I was made aware that I must look after them, that I must not lose or damage them. So naturally no running around, no getting dishevelled or careless. The brooches weighed me down, they were, despite their frivolous appearance, a responsibility.





I outgrew them fast enough and yet I was never able to bond as much with other pieces of jewellery. When my own daughter was little, it seemed old-fashioned to pin these brooches on her clothes. None of the girls her age wore any. So the winking cat stayed locked away. Valuable, frivolous and no longer appropriate nor fashionable, it remains fastened securely to my childhood.









