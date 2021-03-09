JEWELS: Jane Johnson

When I married my husband, Abdellatif, in a Berber village in Morocco in 2005, I had no idea that his ancestry lay far to the south of Morocco, through Mauretania and into the depths of the Sahara Desert, among the nomadic Berbers of that region, known as the Tuareg. On our travels, in a village in the Atlas Mountains, I came upon a tiny shop selling all sorts of dusty items and found this extraordinary necklace:

Abdel bought it for me. “It’s a tcherot,” he told me. “A Tuareg amulet. Our people wear them for protection against bad luck and djinns. They open the amulet and insert prayers and binding spells written in our lost language.”

“A lost language?” I was utterly intrigued.

The Berber language, it turns out, had been suppressed ever since the coming of the Romans and then the Arabs from the east. It had survived as an oral language throughout the remote rural areas of Morocco. Abdel spoke it as his first language, but had never learned to write it. The only people who saved it as a written language were the nomads of the desert, the Tuareg – the veiled ‘blue men’ and their wives and daughters, made spells and verses to keep their men safe as they trekked their camels across the salt roads of the Sahara.

Magical amulets, a lost language, binding spells to keep love safe? How could a novelist resist?