JEWELS: Hilary Boyd

I am not a big jewellery person. I wear the odd silver bracelet and sometimes a necklace – just something chunky and cheap - when I’m trying to look smart, which is not something that comes easily to me. The only piece I wear all the time, like many other people, is my wedding ring.

But this isn’t the ring that Don gave me when we married. That first one was a beautiful David Morris design in white gold, which we commissioned ourselves. Don wore a matching one.

The years went on, we had a family, but there came a point when our marriage reached a very sticky phase. So sticky that we separated and lived apart for nearly a year. And when we got back together, somehow those wedding rings we were wearing came to symbolize a time that had past, a time that did not sit well in the light of our new relationship.

I am not really superstitious, and I wasn’t being silly and blaming the rings for our troubles, of course. But when we were in Copenhagen, where Don was working at the time, just after we had got back together, I saw this ring made by Georg Jensen – an iconic Art Nouveau-style Danish silversmith. It’s silver and it wasn’t expensive, nothing like as much as our previous rings, but it was not a traditional wedding band. I fell in love with it immediately, however, and decided then and there that it would be a great substitute. New relationship, new ring, I thought. I have worn it ever since, consigning the old gold one to my jewellery box, where it still resides.

Buying that ring felt very significant at the time. Like the wedding vows focus your intent to be together, so the Jensen ring focused our intention to start afresh , leave our relationship problems behind. And Don and I are still together after forty-three years, so maybe it worked!



