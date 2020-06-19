One Small Thing: Viv Groskop



I don’t mean to be some kind of annoying, bragging kitchen appliance obsessive. I am even dimly aware that there is an anti-NutriBullet movement to which I would have very happily subscribed until the last few weeks. (From the Guardian, sniffily: “John Lewis is selling one every four minutes at £80 a go… Are the fancy juicers worth the money? Or are cheaper ones just as good?”) At the beginning of the pandemic, I had even forgotten that I owned a NutriBullet. The idea of hand-crafting a smoothie when you can very easily acquire one ready-made in a shop or cafe of any kind was, to me, the height of idiocy.



Then came the lockdown and an avalanche of alcohol, disappointment and Club biscuits. I was struggling to organise my time, bickering with family members, sleeping badly, waking up hungover and constantly moaning about the state of the world whilst feeling powerless to do anything about it. I felt ashamed because so many people were risking their lives on the frontline and I had zero relevant skills for this moment. I felt whacked over the head by the unexpected. And I felt pushed inexorably towards a pointless and narcissistic rapid mental decline. I love people and events. I love getting on and doing things. I thrive on the sense of forward motion that comes with putting things out into the world, whether it’s a book or a podcast or a comedy show.



Whilst I was cycling through all these selfish but inevitable thoughts, something in my subconscious reminded me that the long-neglected NutriBullet, dusty from years of obsolescence, was lurking at the back of a cupboard. It was first acquired half a decade ago when I was writing an article for a magazine about some godforsaken protein diet. I had pretended to use it once and then put it away in disgust. There had been times when I had thought, “Maybe I ought to use that…” But it seemed like such a hassle and I convinced myself that I didn’t know how to use it and it was all too complicated. In my state of pandemic paranoia, I convinced myself that if I could learn How to Work the NutriBullet, I would feel more competent and in control. This idea assumed Biblical proportions. The NutriBullet was the answer to everything. I untangled it from a decrepit sandwich maker and looked up “How to use a NutriBullet” on YouTube.



Somehow I had mystified the NutriBullet in my own mind. I had confused it for the Large Hadron Collider. It turns out it’s easier than using a kettle. To work it, you fill the jar, fit the lid, twist it into place upside down and turn it on. Strange though this may sound, this realisation filled me with a mixture of hope, joy and profound but useful self-ridicule. How many more things was I avoiding that were actually stupidly easy? What other completely imaginary obstacles was I putting in my own way? What other excuses had I invented in my own mind to avoid doing things that I might enjoy? What pleasures was I overlooking that were still possible, even during a pandemic?



Since then the blessed NutriBullet has been in service every day of this sodding lockdown for breakfast drinks, banana milkshakes and strawberry and pineapple pina coladas from the Bosh vegan cookbook (pictured). It is an extremely simple and pleasing habit that requires no expertise and not even very much thought about ingredients. There were side effects too. I started getting up earlier to make myself a (non-alcoholic) drink. I bought more fruit and vegetables to blitz. I started writing again, had a radio play commissioned, made two podcast series. That bloody NutriBullet gave me a shot in the arm when I really needed it. Basically I became a very slightly better person because of an electrical appliance. And I’m grateful for it.





