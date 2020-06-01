One Small Thing: Julie Cohen
This needlework of daisies and peonies, in glorious 1970s oranges and greens, hangs on the wall of my living room in the UK. I brought it, carefully cut from its original frame, then rolled into a tube and wrapped in a jumper, in my suitcase from my parents’ home, and had it framed in a style as close to the original as I could before hanging it in a spot where it's the first thing that anyone sees when they walk into my house.
My mother made this for my grandmother, her mother-in-law, in 1973. It’s signed in the corner “H.B.” which stands for “Happy Birthday.” She spent hours, weeks and months on it. In 1973 she’d been married to my father for four years, and she was closer to my dad’s mum than she had ever been to her own. I was too young to remember my mum sewing this, but I do remember it in Grammy's house, which was across the street from our house. The daisy-picture hung in their “good" living room for decades. When my grandfather died, Grammy took this needlework with her to her new flat, and then to assisted living, and to the home where she eventually died. It always hung near her favourite chair.
Mum is a little embarrassed by this needlework. She thinks it’s too 70s, too garish. I adore it, and always have. It’s sunny and happy, optimistic and loving. In its detail I see hours and hours of my mother’s effort, artistry and love—and the love that Grammy carried with her to every place she lived: the evidence of love handed down between the women in my family.
You can find out more about Julie's work here.
THE TWO LIVES OF LOUIS & LOUISE, was long listed for the Polari Prize:
A Book of the Year 2019—The Reading Agency
Bert’s Books Book of the Year
A Top Book of 2019—Woman & Home
A Book of the Year—Stylist
Best Books 2019—Fabulous Magazine
Julie's books are available from Amazon, Waterstones and Hive - her latest book, 'Spirited' is available for pre-order here, and will be out next month. Follow Julie on Twitter here.
A moving and gripping story about three women who keep unspeakable truths, from the Richard & Judy recommended bestselling author Julie Cohen.
'Haunting, tender and true - this story cast a spell on me' Kirsty Logan
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Viola has an impossible talent. Searching for meaning in her grief, she uses her photography to feel closer to her late father, taking solace from the skills he taught her - and to keep her distance from her husband. But her pictures seem to capture things invisible to the eye . . .
Henriette is a celebrated spirit medium, carrying nothing but her secrets with her as she travels the country. When she meets Viola, a powerful connection is sparked between them - but Victorian society is no place for reckless women.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, invisible threads join Viola and Henriette to another woman who lives in secrecy, hiding her dangerous act of rebellion in plain sight.
Faith. Courage. Love. What will they risk for freedom?
Comments
Post a comment
Hot, hot, hot. We're listening ...