One Small Thing: Dinah Jefferies

Last summer I bought this photograph of an old carriage that had been hidden away somewhere in France. I’ve lost the information about the exact location, but for me the picture is a symbol of hope and it reminds me to have confidence in the changes I’m making in my writing life. I haven’t been able to go to France, as I’d intended, but the picture is hanging in my bedroom and it’s the first thing I see every morning. The thing is that after six novels I’m changing my settings from South East Asia to Europe. The first, The Italian Contessa, set in Tuscany during WW2, will be published in July, the second is set in France and I bought the picture while I was researching it.



The photo is a talisman. When I have doubts, it tells me I can do it. I can make these changes. The books will work. People will like them. I will enjoy writing them. On the same day I bought a beautiful blue, embroidered, velvet coat, the most expensive item of clothing I’ve ever owned. It too is a symbol. I had chewed over it for a couple of weeks, but that Saturday in August, the sun was shining, I’d just bought the photo and I nipped across to the shop and bought the coat as well. I ignored the niggling voice in my head that said it was too expensive and that I would never wear it. I had fallen in love and I told myself the coat would be fantastic for important events, or exciting literary occasions that lay ahead.







Last autumn I took a course called ‘Unleash Your Potential’. Because of the course I vowed that in 2020 I would get out more, accept more invitations, see more people, take more risks with my writing. I’d been so focused on completing my first six books that other aspects of my life were suffering. The coat is my second talisman. It and the photograph are inextricably linked. Together they tell me I am feeling confident enough in my new books, my health, and in myself. They mean I am ‘worth it’.



Of course, Covid-19 has scuppered the trips to France, the events I had lined up, and the invitations I’d accepted, including one to stay in Tuscany and another to stay on Lake Como. But the picture and the coat remind me that sooner or later I will travel again. I will go on research trips to France and to other undecided places. I have faith in the future. I will wear that coat. And, in the meantime, I am taking risks with my writing and absolutely loving it.





