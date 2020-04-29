One Small Thing: Carol Drinkwater
How are you today? Delighted to welcome Carol Drinkwater who shares the One Small Thing which is bringing her joy and strength during lockdown.
We have a plant in the living room that has grown so tall now it brushes the ceiling. Yet it grows in a very shallow pot. Where are its roots, are they coiled beneath the base of its trunk? I looked this tree up on the internet, and believe it is a beaucarnia recurvata. It was sold to Michel, my husband, with a sign that claimed it was more one hundred years old. It came from a reputable garden centre so I trust them. Well, it has been with us for approximately twenty-five years now, so it is happily into its second century.
I love it and wonder at its tenacity. Its quiet elegance. We live on an olive farm on a hillside with lots of steps. It took four men to carry it into the house, including Michel and a good friend of ours. It was a surprise seventh wedding anniversary gift for me. So in my mind it is inextricably linked to our love. It is a silent witness to our daily lives. During these days of confinement, its role has deepened. I know I am full of Irish superstition and romance, but I do like to think of our beaucarnia recurvata as a talisman of longevity, quietly accompanying us through the many years of good health and happiness that lie ahead.
You can learn more about Carol's books at her website.
Stay well, stay safe, stay home x
Comments
Post a Comment
Hot, hot, hot. We're listening ...