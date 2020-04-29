One Small Thing: Carol Drinkwater

How are you today? Delighted to welcome Carol Drinkwater who shares the One Small Thing which is bringing her joy and strength during lockdown.





We have a plant in the living room that has grown so tall now it brushes the ceiling. Yet it grows in a very shallow pot. Where are its roots, are they coiled beneath the base of its trunk? I looked this tree up on the internet, and believe it is a beaucarnia recurvata. It was sold to Michel, my husband, with a sign that claimed it was more one hundred years old. It came from a reputable garden centre so I trust them. Well, it has been with us for approximately twenty-five years now, so it is happily into its second century.





I love it and wonder at its tenacity. Its quiet elegance. We live on an olive farm on a hillside with lots of steps. It took four men to carry it into the house, including Michel and a good friend of ours. It was a surprise seventh wedding anniversary gift for me. So in my mind it is inextricably linked to our love. It is a silent witness to our daily lives. During these days of confinement, its role has deepened. I know I am full of Irish superstition and romance, but I do like to think of our beaucarnia recurvata as a talisman of longevity, quietly accompanying us through the many years of good health and happiness that lie ahead.





