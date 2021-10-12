In Conversation

How are you all? We are enjoying an Indian Summer in the UK, and although it's now dark when I get up with the dogs first thing, it's still very much 'Strawberries for Breakfast' to steal a section heading from the new book. The figs are still ripening on the tree in the garden, and I'm not quite ready yet to unpack the winter clothes. I love all the things of autumn - crisp, misty mornings, stacking firewood ready, slow-cooking soups and stews. But I'm not ready to say goodbye to the sun, yet.

Isn't it wonderful to be getting back to some kind of normal with concerts and events? I saw a marvellous Brahms recital by

at the weekend with friends of thirty years, and it was amazing to hear live music with people you love - joyous and life-affirming. The Two Moors festival is rather like the organisation I worked for straight out of college, bringing world class events to small rural venues. Incredible to see a musician who has performed to packed concert halls across the world in our local church.