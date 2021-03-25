JEWELS: Liz Fenwick

I love jewellery. I always have. Maybe it was the joy of going through my mother’s jewellery box on the top of her dresser but if it sparkled I loved it. When Kate asked me to write about my favourite piece one came to mind. We were living in Moscow and I used to walk down the Arbat almost daily and peer into shop windows. There was one that had an odd collection of jewellery, snuff boxes, oil lamps and I would spend ages quietly wondering about the pieces until one day a jewelled bug appeared and I fell in love. I have to admit I was heavily pregnant with my third child. This was important - as with the birth of each one my husband had given me a gift – something I wouldn’t buy for myself. For my eldest it was a pair of boots I desperately wanted and for child two when we were living in Calgary, Alberta it was glorious down – guaranteed to keep me warm…I decided there on the spot that this bug should be my present.





Weeks later I trailed my husband past the window displaying the bug necklace several times then shoved him into the store. His mastery of Russian was far superior to mine. They haggled over the price then Chris told me they weren’t budging on price. I said fine, leave it and walked out…or more correctly waddled out. Chris was stunned that I would walk away from something I wanted so badly but I was determined not to pay over the odds. He and owner came and collected me from half way down the street. I was put in a comfortable chair, given sweet tea and told that I could have my bug for the price I wanted.





After this…Chris always left me to the do the negotiations for some reason….





The first time I wore the bug, Sasha, my daughter wasn’t born yet but it felt right to wear it to the Central House of Writers for dinner on Pushkin’s birthday. It was a meal I’ll never forget and I felt magical with my green bug clasped on a string of pearls about my neck.











