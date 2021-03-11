JEWELS: Jill Mansell

My lovely mum died over ten years ago now, and I inherited her jewellery. Our tastes were completely different though, and it felt strange to wear her rings on my fingers - but obviously I would never sell them - so everything just stayed in a box, locked away in the dark.





Then a couple of years ago I was getting one of my own rings repaired and happened to mention my mum's unworn items. The jewellery designer suggested I could have the stones and the gold transformed into an item of jewellery I would wear for the rest of my life...and that's what we did. A chain bracelet was melted down and the little diamonds from my mum's rings (plus a few of my own) were embedded into a simple bangle that I now wear every day.





My bangle is smooth-edged, wonderfully comfortable to wear and attracts so many compliments. I love it to bits, and it reminds me of my mum every day. (I know she would also be delighted that the leftover gold from the various rings - because different carats can't be melted together - paid for the transformation to be carried out. She was always thrifty like that!)



One magical night in Venice, Didi fell in love. But it ended – and he left without even saying goodbye.

Now, thirteen years on, Shay Mason is back.



The old spark is still there, but Didi’s determined to ignore it. As manager of a stunning Cotswolds hotel, she’s happy at last, and soon to be married. Anyway, Shay isn’t staying. He’s made a promise to his father. He’s going to keep it. And then he’ll be gone.



But Shay’s return stirs up long-forgotten emotions, and the scandal that led him to leave raises its head once again. It’s time for buried secrets to come to light. And it seems that this was someone’s intention all along . . .



From the beloved author of IT STARTED WITH A SECRET comes a fabulous new novel about love, friendship and finding the way to your best life.



