One Small Thing: Vicki Bradley

Things have certainly slowed down since lockdown and our worlds have shrunk dramatically. I’m very lucky to have a little garden and I’ve spent so much more time in it than I would ever normally have done.





I’m particularly proud of my little herb garden, that is my one small thing that has got me though. I’ve never tried to grow anything that I could eat before, so it was a real thrill the other day when I cut some rosemary and thyme off for my roast potatoes.





It has been lovely to watch something grow, day by day, at a time when the world seems to have frozen in time. It is so eerie to see the aerial shots of London and the rest of the world at the moment. So much of this crisis has been about waiting and watching for me, and I’m used to normally getting stuck in and helping as a police officer, so it’s been very strange to have to step back and wait.





Although it’s a small thing, there has been something very reassuring about digging in the soil and watching things slowly grow – I’ve taken great comfort from it. And it’s been a wonderful way to mark the passage of time and know that everyday we’re nearer to a vaccine and this Pandemic being over, even if sometimes it doesn’t feel that way.

Once the world does start to open up again, I’m going to look to my herb garden to remind me to slow down, appreciate the simpler things in life and to just sit and pause and be grateful for everything I have.













HER DREAM WEDDING

IS ABOUT TO BECOME A NIGHTMARE



It’s Julia’s wedding day. Her nerves are to be expected – every bride feels the same – but there’s another layer to her fear, one that she cannot explain to her soon-to-be husband, Mark. She’s never told him the details – and she is determined he never finds out.



As she begins down the aisle, spotting Mark in his tailored suit, she knows she is taking her first steps to happiness – her past is behind her, it can’t catch her now. Mark turns to face her . . .



But it isn’t Mark in the beautiful suit – it’s his best man.



Because Mark is missing.



And Julia’s past is closer than she thinks . . .



A compulsive thriller that blends the twists of a psychological drama with the layers of a police procedural - for fans of Rachel Abbott's Right Behind You, Angela Marsons' Killing Mind, Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll and Now You See Her by Heidi Perks.



