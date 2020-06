One Small Thing: Vicki Bradley

IS ABOUT TO BECOME A NIGHTMARE

It’s Julia’s wedding day. Her nerves are to be expected – every bride feels the same – but there’s another layer to her fear, one that she cannot explain to her soon-to-be husband, Mark. She’s never told him the details – and she is determined he never finds out.

As she begins down the aisle, spotting Mark in his tailored suit, she knows she is taking her first steps to happiness – her past is behind her, it can’t catch her now. Mark turns to face her . . .

But it isn’t Mark in the beautiful suit – it’s his best man.

Because Mark is missing.

And Julia’s past is closer than she thinks . . .

A compulsive thriller that blends the twists of a psychological drama with the layers of a police procedural - for fans of Rachel Abbott's Right Behind You, Angela Marsons' Killing Mind, Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll and Now You See Her by Heidi Perks.