One Small Thing: Kamin Mohammadi





Of all the pleasurable things I did to get through lockdown, rereading dear El izabeth Gilbert's sparkling novel City of Girls was the most transportative.





She swept me off again to the glamorous world of post-war NYC showgirls with their sequins and feathers and sensual adventures, she made me laugh and cry and she taught me about love and life and generosity of heart.





A must-read, this is a profoundly wise book masquerading as light entertainment. Luckily for you it’s out in paperback now. I envy you all who have it still to look forward to.





Thanks Liz.

In 2008, Kamin Mohammadi found herself worn down - by the increasingly unrealistic expectations of her high-flying job in the magazine industry, by her fluctuating weight and health issues, and by her non-existent love life.

Made redundant from her job, she fled the bleak streets of London for a friend's sun-dappled apartment in Florence. There, among the cobbled streets, the bustling, vibrant markets and the majestic palazzos, Kamin found a new lease of life. Leaving behind her ascetic diets and compulsive exercising, she began to imitate the ways of the carefree Italian women she saw around her - the morning café rituals, the long lunches - taking pleasure in the finer things. Within weeks she had regained her health, her natural figure and her zest for life - and even a lover or two.

At once lyrical and practical, Bella Figura shows us how to make every aspect of life as beautiful as it can be. From how to choose the perfectly ripe tomato to how to walk down the street in style, Kamin Mohammadi explores the intricate nuances of Italian culture, and sets down a simple guide to a better, more elegant - and ultimately more satisfying - life.













“Christobel had warned me of Stendhal syndrome, the well-known condition affecting visitors to Florence who actually became ill from a surfeit of beauty, and on packing for Florence I had slipped in plenty of tissues.”









You can find out more about Kamin's work here. The glorious Bella Figura is just what we all need to remind us of what is important in life. It's available at Amazon and Waterstones - or do as I did and enjoy Kamin's narration at Audible.





