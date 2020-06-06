One Small Thing: Charlotte Levin





I’m afraid this is a cheat. My one small thing is two small things. Although, they did come as a package and I’d be a monster to pick one over the other, and a liar if I chose anything else.



Mac (right) and Opal (left) were my mum’s cats who I took on when she died. My own cats have all passed since so now it's just me and these two weirdos. I believe that's the perfect word to describe them. They were both strays who'd bonded on the streets of Swinton, arriving at my mum's as a mismatched duo. They're naughty and ridiculous. Real-life cartoon characters - the only thing missing from their chase scenes around the house are the Tom and Jerry sound effects.



I haven't interacted with another human without the obstacle of a window for three months. Mac and Opal have been my only real-life connection. My only source of love and affection. My only participants in conversation (albeit one-sided). I've talked to them, cuddled them, cried with them. And I can’t even contemplate how I would have coped without them.



(Photograph – Sheppard Keller 2018)



