Art and Soul

KEEP IT SIMPLE In my previous job curating art collections, you could almost time to the second how long it took for some wise-guy to say 'My kid could do that!' as we uncrated the paintings. There's a memorable story about the photographer and Surrealist muse Lee Miller hosting a dinner party where she showed her guests a new Picasso she had bought. Inevitably someone said 'Rubbish! I could do that!' Miller was prepared, and flung open the doors to the next room to reveal canvases and paints awaiting her guests. Sounds fun. She proved her point - it looks easy, but it's not. Maybe you've heard the story about the woman who asked Picasso for a doodle on a napkin? He rocked off an exquisite sketch and said 'that will be a thousand Francs'. She said 'What? For that? It took you a few seconds!' He replied 'No Madam, it took me a lifetime.' Visit the Picasso Museum Barcelona for a virtual tour , or join in one of Grayson Perry's Art Clubs.