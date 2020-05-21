One Small Thing: Lesley Thomson

My friend Domenica gave me rosary beads when I was researching Death of a Mermaid. Catholicism is one of the themes in my new standalone crime novel. Three women (the Mermaids), meet at a convent school in the eighties, each has a differing relationship to the church from cynical to habitual to devout.





I was brought up without a faith. My dad was a Scottish Presbyterian lay minster later a Communist. Mum abandoned the Protestant faith as a teenager. While both were reflective and principled, I wasn’t brought up to believe in a God.





At school we had secular assemblies (Nelson Mandela, equal pay for women). Me and my mates mucked about in RE. All this meant that my understanding of Catholicism was scant at best.





So, when I came to write about these girls, I turned to Domenica who is a ‘Cradle Catholic’. Generously, she invited me to Mass and answered my questions about transubstantiation, the significance of Mary, even how to genuflect.





Domenica (aka crime writer Elly Griffiths) brought these Rosary beads back for me from Paris. She’d had them blessed by a monk in the Sacre Coeur.





Whenever I research for a novel, I go to where I’ve set the story, I walk in my characters’ shoes. I wanted the felt experience of working through the beads and uttering a prayer. I filmed Domenica demonstrating a decade of Hail Marys and copied her. Now, I feel the cool of the glass, the rosary’s solidity and its frailty.





Death of a Mermaid was published during lockdown. With bookshops, libraries and other venues shut, I’ve been doing on-line interviews. These beads remain important. They signify my enduring and special friendship with Domenica. Never more have our laughs, serious conversations and mutual encouragement been so vital to life. Our friendship matters to me in these uncertain and dark times.





The Rosary beads feature in the novel which I dedicated to Domenica.









