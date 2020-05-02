One Small Thing: Kate Riordan

It’s not exactly a single object but I have lately rediscovered my old photos. As in real, physical photos I had to take to be developed at Boots. Most of them date from my school and university days and, although I’m ever-prone to a bit of teary nostalgia, I’ve actually found them oddly uplifting in these strange days of lockdown. I scanned in a selection on my phone and sent them to friends and they thought they were really cheering too.



I love the fact that I’m still good friends with so many of them - there’s something very grounding and comforting about that; a sort of continuity that feels very important at the moment. I’ve actually seen more of them in the last month (via Zoom, of course) than I usually manage to, now that we’re grown-up and scattered all over the place. Looking over those old images of us in clubs and pubs all those years ago, looking younger, sure, but basically the same, has made me so excited for the day we’re allowed to do that again. And we will…









