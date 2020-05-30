One Small Thing: C L Taylor

This is Bear. He was 'born' in the first week of Lockdown. He sits on my mantelpiece, resting against a pot I made last year.





As a child there wasn't a Christmas or birthday when my presents didn't include a Beatrix Potter plaster of Paris kit, twine and beads for macrame or a variety of scratchboards with golden animals hidden beneath the matt black sheets. As a teen I'd stay late in the art room to finish making a ceramic mouse or a pot with a frog perched on the edge. At university I wrote terrible poetry on the walls of my room after one too many pints of snakebite and black. In my twenties I drew with a pencil on sheets of A4 that I'd stolen from work because I was too skint to buy art supplies. In my thirties I started knitting, a skill my grandmother taught me when I was ten. I made dolls and animals for my friend's babies. I joined a life drawing class and a ceramic sculpture workshop. Then I started a novel, writing every evening after work and almost every weekend. It consumed me and I didn't have the time, or the energy, for anything else.





I continued to write when I fell pregnant in my late thirties but I didn't craft. I'd always imagined that I'd knit clothes and cross-stitch nursery decorations for my child but everything I started was abandoned. What little energy I had went on writing, the day job, and growing my son. When he turned two I ditched the job. It felt risky, but something had to give.





It's now been nearly six years since writing became my full time job and, although I still love what I do, the act of creation has become loaded. What I write pays my bills. I can't switch genres just because I feel like writing something different. I have freedom, but that freedom is constrained. A few years ago I decided that I needed to do something creative that wouldn't be judged or edited, reviewed or sold. I wanted to make something, to learn, to play, to have fun. So I signed up for a pottery class. I made pots and dishes, coasters and tiles and I'd lose myself in smoothing, shaping, scraping and scratching. I brought home my creations and arranged them in my house; something I'd made, just for me. I haven't stopped crafting since. I've weaved baskets, stabbed felt birds, cross-stitched skulls, knitted scarves, crocheted robots and painted watercolours of dogs. Crafting doesn't just give me joy, it brings me peace.





Bear was born in the first week of Lockdown when I put down my phone and my fear and my anxiety and, instead, I picked up my scissors, felt and thread.



