One Small Thing: Abbie Greaves

In recent weeks, I’ve been finding solace (or at least, some pockets of peace) by working on my modern calligraphy.



For those who are interested, it’s based on Copperplate script but with more freedom and bounce, written either with a brush pen or nib and ink, as in the photo. As with all skills, it’s a case of practice makes perfect so I’ve been carving out some time each day to hone my alphabet.



It’s also a great excuse to listen to something that isn’t the news. I’m currently devouring nonfiction on audiobook, as well as my favourite podcast, ‘Where Shall We Begin?’ by relationship therapist Esther Perel.



While I won’t be making much progress on my next novel in such elaborate script, now more than ever, I’m grateful for a outlet for my creativity that doesn’t have a deadline.





You can find out more about Abbie's work here. 'The Silent Treatment' has just been published and is available here.













