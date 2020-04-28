One Small Thing: Jill Mansell

How are you today? Welcome to a new series of posts from some of our favourite writers. Today, I'm delighted Jill Mansell has shared the #OneSmallThing bringing her joy and strength during lockdown:









Apologies, my one small thing is quite a big thing, so I hope it’s still allowed! Ten years ago I wrote a book about someone who sculpted life sized wire horses...and a few years later during a day out at the Beaufort Polo Club, I met a woman called Dawn Crook who did this for a living. On a whim, I ended up commissioning her to make a foal for me, and it’s one of the best and most life-enhancing things I’ve ever done. Especially now, when my foal keeps me company in the garden each evening while I sit outside and gaze up at the stars.

I’ve been trying to spot the Skylink satellites, as well as the Lyrid meteor showers and the international space station - this is something I’ve never attempted before, but during lockdown I’m finding it comforting, helpful and optimistic. We’re all going through a difficult time right now, but the stars and planets and millions of other galaxies are still out there, doing their thing and filling up the sky. We’ll get through this.

Anyway, here’s a photo of my beloved wire horse, wearing his coat of many-coloured solar lights. He makes me happy every single day. Another reason he inspires me is because until four years before I met the sculptor Dawn Crook, she’d never done anything artistic in her life. Then one day someone gave her a big reel of steel wire and - bam! - she discovered her extraordinary hidden talent. Within months, she was creating horse sculptures for businesses and private buyers, and her life was changed out of all recognition. It just goes to show, we never know what we might be capable of doing until we try!





Gripping and incredibly comforting' Marian Keyes

'Like a little blast of sunshine - uplifting, heartwarming and supremely feelgood' Sophie Kinsella

Jill's Mansell's irresistible new book is the perfect escape. A beautiful Cornish setting, a chaotic family, a woman who's had enough of romance - or has she?

Thanks, Jill!